WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is expanding its Block by Block program with 30 additional Security Ambassadors. The Block by Block program hired and trained 20 new Security Ambassadors, one Team Lead, and one Operations Supervisor, as reported during the West Hollywood City Council meeting on Monday, September 19. The Block by Block program is on-track to be fully staffed by October 1, with a total of approximately 85 Security Ambassadors.

The city reported in a press release that the City Council unanimously approved a Block by Block Security Ambassadors program update at its meeting on Monday, September 19 following the approval on June 27, of the City’s FY 2022-23 & 2023-24 two-year operating budget and capital work plan, which directed an increase to the number of Block by Block Security Ambassadors by 30 positions. Additional direction regarding the expansion was provided by the City Council on August 1, when it approved the related amendment to the Block by Block agreement for services.

“The City’s Block by Block Security Ambassadors program will continue to provide bicycle and foot patrols throughout the City’s commercial districts,” said City of West Hollywood City Manager David Wilson. “The program is adding dedicated foot patrols in residential neighborhoods citywide and is staffing new kiosks in selected locations. Block by Block Security Ambassadors work in close alignment with Deputies from our Sheriff’s Station, as well as our City’s Code Enforcement and Homeless Initiative teams, among others. The collaboration positively impacts quality of life in West Hollywood.”

Block by Block Security Ambassadors work with the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station to provide supplemental safety services and they get to know the city’s neighborhoods to assist in providing an extra level of hospitality to businesses, residents, and visitors. Expansion of the program aims to provide an additional public presence to proactively reduce crime.

Block by Block Security Ambassadors are focused on safety and hospitality in the region with specific emphasis on:

Maintaining uniformed foot and bicycle patrols throughout the City’s business districts and residential neighborhoods;

Providing in-person responses 24/7 to non-violent calls for service;

Conducting safety escorts for residents, businesses, and visitors; and

Offering helpful guidance to community members and visitors about City information, directions, parking, and more.

In consultation with the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, West Hollywood will implement four new Block by Block Security Ambassador kiosks by October 1, at or near the following intersections: (1) Santa Monica Boulevard at N. Robertson Boulevard; (2) Santa Monica Boulevard at Westmount Drive; (3) Sunset Boulevard and Sunset Plaza Drive; and (4) Melrose Avenue and Westmount Drive.

During the next several weeks, West Hollywood will be sharing additional information about the Block by Block Security Ambassadors program with outreach to residents and businesses.

About | Block by Block Security Ambassadors Program –West Hollywood partners with Block by Block on its Security Ambassadors program, which has a direct positive impact on safety and neighborhood livability.

West Hollywood Block by Block Security Ambassadors was established in 2013 in the city to provide a highly visible uniformed presence at the street level and leverage the effectiveness of local law enforcement by working together with personnel from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

The Block by Block Security Ambassador Hotline provides access to free, 24/7 support by phone or text at (323) 821-8604; a new toll-free number will be introduced in the coming weeks. For additional information, please visit www.weho.org/bbb.