NORTH DAKOTA—On September 18, Shannon Brandt, 41, was arrested for running over 18-year-old, Cayler Ellingson following a political dispute.

According to the police report, officers went to Brandt’s parents’ house in McHenry to speak about the incident. The suspect admitted to authorities that he hit the victim with his vehicle following an argument. He then left the scene.



Brandt indicated that the victim was a “Republican extremist,” and he was calling people [on the telephone]. The suspect indicated he feared that they were “going to get him.”



Officers smelled alcohol on Brandt’s breath who consented to a Breathalyzer test to which he surpassed the legal limit of 0.08 percent.



The victim was transported by ambulance to Carrington Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.



According to the Stutsman County Jail custody roster, Shannon Joseph Brandt was booked into jail on September 18, on charges of vehicular homicide and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) on a $50,000 bond.



Reports indicate that Brandt told officers he did not understand the charges against him, saying, “I don’t understand the difference.” Brandt complained that his bond was set too high because he was not a flight risk. He paid his $50,000 bond and got out of jail on Tuesday, September 20.



According to his Facebook profile, Cayler Ellingson is from Grace City, North Dakota. He was a recent graduate of Carrington High School. He just begun his studies in Diagnostic Medical Sonography in Bismarck, North Dakota to become an Ultrasound Technician. There were no political posts or political preferences on the victims Facebook or Twitter pages.