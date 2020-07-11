SANTA MONICA—On June 16, BOA Steakhouse allowed dine-in service at their two outdoor patios, both boasting ocean views.

Located at 101 Santa Monica Blvd., BOA Steakhouse is an upscale restaurant offering beef and seafood dishes. Items on the menu range from Shrimp Scampi and Goat Cheese Baklava to American Wagyu Ribeye and Nova Scotia Lobster Tail. There are two other outlets in West Hollywood and Abu Dhabi.

Dine-in dinner hours are 5:00 – 10:00 p.m. from Tuesday until Saturday, and 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Curbside pickup and delivery services remain available too; Postmates and Uber Eats both serve the restaurant. Curbside pickup is available from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday. Orders should be placed by calling (310) 899-4466.

Patio tables can be booked by calling the same number, or via Open Table. Time slots are set at half-hour intervals. Reservations can be made for groups of up to 20 people.

Multiple safety protocols have also been enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

shared high-touch surfaces are santized every 30 minutes,

sanitation stations have been set up around the restaurant,

staff members must wear masks and face shields,

customers must wear masks when away from their table,

customers must sanitize upon entry,

employees have to wash their hands every 30 minutes,

staff members have their temperature taken before starting their shifts,

a QR code has been created to view the BOA Steakhouse menu digitally, and

physical menus are single-use only.

Visit the BOA Steakhouse Santa Monica website at boasteak.com/locations/santa-monica.