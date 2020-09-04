MALIBU—Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains found the body of a man who died by suicide on Tuesday, September 1.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Ranger Ana Beatriz stated the male was in his early 20s and discovered the post-deceased body in the area near Sandstone Peak/Mishe Mokwa.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 21-year-old man to be Los Angeles resident, Alexandre Callay. The body was initially spotted by local hikers on the trail who notified the rangers immediately. Major crime investigators later reported to the scene to further examine the incident. The National Park Service rangers closed the trails for a period on Tuesday near the site stating there has not been an active threat but asked for visitors to stay clear of the area.

“Rangers responded and a suicide note was discovered,” stated a tweet from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area account. “County officials are notifying next of kin. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.”

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this act takes the lives of nearly 47,000 Americans annually. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call the toll-free confidential service of National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).