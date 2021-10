BEVERLY HILLS—A man was found dead in Beverly Garden park on Saturday, October 16.

The discovery was made around 4:25 p.m. at North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Police state that there isn’t an immediate threat to the public and that the investigation is still pending. The cause of death is still unknown.

In 2016, a body was found near Rodeo Drive. The victim was said to be homeless.