HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m.

Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body located within a white U-haul that was parked in the wrong direction. The victim had multiple gun shot wounds.

Details about the victim have not been released except for his age. Investigators were able to determine that the victim was in his 50’s.

A description of the suspect has not been released but police are currently looking for a gunman.