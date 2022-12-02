MALIBU—On Thursday, December 1, a body was found near the Santa Monica Mountains at around 7:30 a.m.

According to police officials the body was discovered by a passerby near 33153 Mulholland Highway. CPR was administered by the passerby but the person was already deceased.

Investigators stated that the person may have been suffering from an overdose and was brought to the location by an unknown person. They did not detect any trauma to the body during the investigation. The Los Angeles County Coroner is in the process of determining the cause of death.

The police department will be treating this case as a potential homicide.

Mullholland Highway was closed for several hours as detectives processed the scene.