SANTA MONICA—On December 1, Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) provided more information about a November 29, call of a suicidal individual with a gun in the 2500 block of Kansas Avenue.

SMPD’s updated report indicated that the individual who was reportedly having a mental health crisis was not found on the first call at approximately 12:29 p.m. The apartment complex had been evacuated. The streets remained closed. SMPD officers returned to the area following a second call at 2:37 p.m.

The following information came directly from a SMPD press release.

“The 911 caller advised that the subject was armed with a handgun and forced entry into an apartment. The subject then robbed the residents at gunpoint and prevented them from leaving. When officers arrived on [the] scene, they located the subject barricaded in the same apartment and armed with a handgun. The subject pointed the handgun at officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The subject remained in the apartment and refused to exit.”

“On December 1, 2022, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple felony charges on the subject, including robbery, burglary, false imprisonment, brandishing a weapon, and assault on police officers.”

This case is still on-going and is being investigated by the Santa Monica Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) officers convinced the subject to peacefully surrender without further incident. At some point during the call, the subject sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his face and was transported to a local hospital before being booked. The subject’s weapon was located at the scene

The first Tweet from SMPD on November 29, just warned people to avoid the area.



“Police activity in area 2500blk of Kansas. Please avoid the area until further notice is provided. There is no active threat to the community or students @SantaMonica schools.”



On November 29, SMPD Lieutenant Rudy Flores said the suspect, “fired a round or two.” Lt. Flores reported that SMPD officers recovered the gun and that no one had been hurt in the incident.



Canyon News did ask a media representative from SMPD if the suspect had been taken to an area hospital or to jail, but did not hear back in time for print.



