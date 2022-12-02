HOLLYWOOD HILLS—79-year-old Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac was found dead on Wednesday, November 30, after a battle with an illness.

Fleetwood Mac wrote on Twitter shortly after her passing, “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

It was reported back in June of this year that McVie was not in good health and was suffering from severe back pain.

On the days leading up to her death she was surrounded by her loved ones and family members. The family asks that the public respect the family’s privacy at this “extremely painful time” and that they would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of “an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac back in 1970. She is most known for her collaboration on some of the bands most popular hits including “Don’t Stop” and “You Make Loving Fun,” as well as “Hold Me,” “Little Lies,” and “Over My Head.”