VENICE BEACH—An unidentified body found on Venice Beach on Wednesday, May 20, by officials of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has been identified as that of WWE star, Shad Gaspard, 39, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gaspard’s body was found in the sand close to the area where he went missing while swimming with his son on Sunday, May 17.

Lifeguards rushed to the water and saved Shad’s 10-year-old son, but were unable to find Gaspard after a large wave struck him, as they took his son to safety.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Titus Tyler indicated the body washed ashore halfway between the pier of Venice Beach and the lifeguard headquarters. The body of the victim showed no indication of any foul play.

Kofi Kingston, Montel Vontavious Porter, and Gregory Shane Helms posted a message on Twitter that read:

“@Shadbeast’s family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet and ask all to respect their wishes.”