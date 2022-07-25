BEVERLY HILLS—The magical feeling of summer in Beverly Hills returned to the iconic community as BOLD Summer has returned to the Beverly Hills landscape.

Presented by the city in partnership with the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau, Rodeo Drive Committee, and Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, BOLD Summer features dynamic, citywide programming, Pop-Ups, and social media activations alongside the world’s best shopping, dining and hotels.

“We’re ready for another BOLD summer in beautiful and walkable Beverly Hills,” said Mayor Lili Bosse. “I love, love, love to see the energy and excitement that can only happen here. Our outdoor dining terraces are buzzing and there’s a sense of vibrancy and connection as we enjoy the sunshine and beautiful summer nights together.”

According to a press release from the city of BH, in addition to palm trees dotted along Rodeo Drive, social media photo installations will allow visitors to discover a Beverly Hills Red Carpet Experience.

-Beginning July 25: Rodeo Drive BOLD Summer Red Carpet Experience (social media installations within the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Rodeo Drive and at Two Rodeo Drive). These installations will be available seven days a week (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

“Rodeo Drive is where luxury, fashion and entertainment intersect. This year our BOLD Summer Red Carpet Experience invites everyone – and even their four-legged best friends – to step onto the red carpet, win the award, grace the magazine cover and be the star on Rodeo Drive,” said Rodeo Drive Committee President Kathy Gohari. “It’s all lights, action and palm trees – and who doesn’t want to share that moment, all while exploring the newest pop-ups, the leading boutiques in the world, and some exceptional dining experiences throughout our City.”

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy cultured experiences including:

-Beginning July 23: Dior Men Winter 2022 Pop-Up, 362 N. Rodeo Drive

-July 29 – September 6: Louis Vuitton’s “200 trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition”, 468 N. Rodeo Drive, Monday-Saturday, 10am-8pm and Sunday, 11am-8pm LINK TO FAST PASS REGISTRATION

-Beginning July 30: ‘The Golden Girls Kitchen’ Pop-Up Restaurant, 369 N. Bedford Drive

“Each summer, visitors from all over the world come to Beverly Hills to enjoy the incredible weather and outdoor ambiance that our wonderful City has to offer,” said Julie Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of the Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau. “After two years of having to limit activities, we are delighted to see that there is so much for travelers to experience during their stay at our incredible hotels.”

Award-winning community programs and activities that complete the perfect summer menu. Some of the highlights include:

-Concerts on Cañon (Thursdays at 6 pm in Beverly Cañon Gardens)

-BOLD Bites BOLD Sounds (A Complete Night Out on the Town: Perfect Pairing of Music and Dining)

-First Thursdays (August 4)

-City of Beverly Hills Art Tour (August 7 at 11 am – Registration Required)

-Farmers Market (Sundays from 9 am – 1 pm)

“We are very excited about the upcoming BOLD Summer attractions,” said Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Todd Johnson. “There are experiential pop-ups in the City to pair with amazing retail shops and destination dining. So, there is no better time to come experience Beverly Hills at its best.”

For a full list of activities, to make reservations or for more details visit beverlyhills.org/boldsummerbh.