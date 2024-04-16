LOS ANGELES—On Monday, April 15, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that its Major Crimes Division announced the arrest of a Bomb Threat/Hate Crime suspect.

The LAPD reported March 28, around 9:25 p.m., a male who identified himself as “Henry” called the National Suicide Hotline and made several statements regarding bombing the Trans-Latina Coalition business in Los Angeles on “Juneteenth” and referenced setting their building on fire by using gasoline. He made a statement about attacking the gay pride parade in June.

The Major Crimes Division was notified and assumed the investigation. Detectives were able to identify the caller’s telephone number and contacted him. After a long conversation, they were able to identify the caller as Henry Nolkemper, 60, and obtain a tentative address. Several unsuccessful attempts were made to locate the caller at the address identified during the investigation.

On April 11, Officers assigned to Metropolitan Division set up a surveillance on Nolkemper’s last known address in Newton Division. Major Crimes Division detectives contacted Nolkemper by phone and were able to secure a surrender and arrest. He was arrested and booked for 148.1(a) PC – False Bomb Threat, and a Probation Hold (reference booking #6790804). He is being held without bail.

On April 15, the Major Crimes Division presented this case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Hate Crimes Section, for filing consideration. The District Attorney’s Office filed one count of 422 (a) PC – Criminal Threats, with a Hate Crime enhancement against the defendant.