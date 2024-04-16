STUDIO CITY—On Monday, April 15, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced on their website they are mourning the loss of Recruit Firefighter Jacob Fuerte, 22.

It was reported at 5:14 a.m. on Monday, an incident occurred on the NB 101 freeway at Vineland Avenue in Studio City. Fuerte was on his way to the Drill Tower Academy for training may have been involved in a traffic collision. He got out of his vehicle to assess the situation and help anyone in need when he was struck by another car. LAFD firefighter paramedics responded to the scene, but declared Recruit Firefighter Fuerte deceased.

Fuerte joined the LAFD on February 12, 2024. He was in week 10 of a 20-week rigorous training program. He is survived by his father, two sisters, and a brother.

Recruit Fuerte’s father is a 17-year veteran Firefighter/Paramedic with the department, and has dedicated his life to helping others.

“I received devastating news this morning that one of our colleagues lost their life tragically. He had just started his firefighting career, which requires courage, bravery, and prioritizing others before oneself. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family during this most difficult time.” said City of Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is conducting a hit-and-run investigation into this tragedy’s circumstances. Any members of the public with information that may assist with this investigation, are encouraged to contact the CHP West Valley Area Office at 818-888-0980 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.