UNITED STATES−The anything goes mentality of this decade leaves a lot to be desired.

Sometime in yesteryear, when bullies were the equivalent of a coward. Being caught bullying was something that would be taken care of behind the woodshed by your Dad, brother, uncle, or possibly a bystander. And no one bucked that system. Justice was served.

Rioting in the streets was not considered a peaceful protest. Disrespecting the police, an elder, or anyone else in authority was not cool. If it were ever found out you did it, the guilty party would be punished accordingly, no questions asked.

Principals and teachers gave swats in school. Then, you got another one when you got home. We learned the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, and America the Beautiful. It was a good thing to be patriotic.

Telephones had a cord connected to the wall. Everyone could hear your conversations. If one member of the family stayed on the phone too long, no one else could use it. There was only one line per household.

Some people had a party line to keep costs down. If you picked up the phone and someone was talking, you had to hang up and wait your turn.

Kids weren’t as apt to talk back to their parents or fall into some of the drama children deal with today mainly because we were outside playing. No one had time for that. We stayed outside, until dark, or until the street lights came on depending on where we lived.

Yes, some girls were tomboys and would rather be climbing trees or running through the trails in the woods. They may have even wished a time or two that they were born a boy, but no one took that seriously. No permanent changes would be made over it.

“It’s a stage,” our parents would say. “This too, shall pass,” they said, and it did.

It wasn’t the end of the world if a girl wanted to play with trucks or a boy wanted to play with dolls. Sometimes didn’t mean always. After all, G.I. Joe had to meet Barbie eventually.

Some may roll their eyes at those of us who are becoming grandparents now. The young mothers of today think we don’t have a clue. We were born in the 60s. Grew up in the 70s.

We had iodine and rubbing alcohol put on our cuts. A band-aid, and a kiss, and we were sent right back out the door. We were survivors, made out of tougher stock.

Yes, Sex, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll were prevalent. The first graffiti artists were born.Some of it was not worth repeating. It was part of our history. We learned from history. That not wealth made us rich.

No matter what others may think or say, I loved the world we grew up in. We truly were born free in a time when our every word and move was not up for debate.