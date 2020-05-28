MALIBU — Malibu schools closed on March 13. The Boys & Girls Club of Malibu set up a food pantry less than a week after the closings. As of May 27, the food pantry feeds 250 people, with 198 elderly included.

The program wants to be sure to feed as many families in need as they can. According to Kasey Earnest, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club, they want to respond to as many families as they can that are in need.

Many donations have been made to the food pantry. One of which came from the Rotary Club of Malibu.

The Boys and Girls Club has established a partnership with the Trader Joe’s grocery store. This allows pallets of food so that less staff interaction is needed.

Some Latino markets are helping with vegetable and fruit needs for the baskets.

Grocery lists are made on a weekly or biweekly schedule.

Zuma Canyon also donates orchids to deliver to the elderly. Each basket of food is delivered with an orchid.

Church volunteers pick up the food and deliver it.

The Boys and Girls Club is still open virtually. They are offering many services and resources to help others make it through this pandemic.