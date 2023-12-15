LOS ANGELES– This morning Bolts fans are screaming,”Hallelujah!” Brandon Staley, one of the worst coaches in the history of Los Angeles sports has been fired by the Los Angeles Chargers unceremoniously on Friday, December 15.

The move comes after another putrid, embarrassing beatdown from the Las Vegas Raiders, 63-21. In what has been an unmitigated disaster at (5-9), QB justin Herbert lost to a broken index finger for the year, this was the final straw for Stately.

An important question remains: Why did it take this long?

Staley was unwilling to make any significant changes to turn things around with the Chargers. This includes the playoff meltdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his knee jerk penchant to be counterintuitive.

Up 27-0 in the first half, the Jaguars came back to stun the Chargers in a heartbreaking 31-30 defeat on a last second field goal.

For example, he always went for it on 4th down regardless of logic or field possession. Staley himself realized he was on the hot seat, it certainly helps explain his recent strained and testy exchanges with reporters during his postgame interviews.

“We believe in how we play, and we believe in the guys that we’re playing with,” Staley said. “You’re going to make adjustments throughout the year, but nothing significant.”

Famous last words.

Also fired was General Manager Tom Telesco. Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore should get his resume in order, because this “Wunderkind,” has failed to live up to expectations.

The Chargers find themselves looking for a their third head coach since 2020. Justin Herbert is a generational talent. Herbert set the record for most passing yards by a player through his first four seasons, passing Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. He now sits at 16,438 yards.

In those four prolific years, he hasnt had a single playoff win, or even captured the AFC West. But Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have plenty to do with that.

The franchise did not immediately announce who the interim coach and general manager will be. Los Angeles’ next game is against Buffalo on Dec. 23.

Owner Dean Spanos thanked Staley and Telesco in a statement for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, but he did not mince words on in why the move was made with three games remaining in the regular season.

“Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they’ve earned more,” he said.

Staley — who had an overall record of 24-25 — is the third NFL coach to be fired this season, joining Josh McDaniels of the Raiders and Carolina’s Frank Reich.

It is the first time since 1998 that the Chargers have made an in-season coaching move.

Telesco had been the general manager since 2013. The team only made three playoff appearances under his tenure and were 86-95 overall.

When the Chargers fell behind 42-0 late in the second quarter, some thought the move should have happened at halftime.

“Brandon Staley. I hate to say this because you don’t ever want to call for somebody’s job, but they should fire him. They should make history. They should fire him at halftime,” joked analyst Richard Sherman. Brutal and hilarious.

Salutations Staley.