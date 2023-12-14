MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on Thursday, December 14 that the launch of a new website aimed to keeping the community informed about ongoing efforts to improve safety conditions on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) within Malibu city limits.

The website, www.MalibuCity.org/PCHSafety, is intended to serve as a central hub for updates, resources, and key information related to PCH safety projects, and milestones. This initiative represents a significant step forward in the City’s commitment to transparency, education, and community engagement on all things PCH.

“Our goal is to create an environment where safety is a shared responsibility. This webpage serves as a vital tool for keeping our community and stakeholders informed about the ongoing efforts to enhance public safety on PCH in Malibu,” said City Manager Steve McClary. “We believe that an informed community is a safer community.”

The newly website is designed to be a one-stop destination for residents, businesses, and visitors seeking the latest information on PCH Safety efforts. Key features include, but are not limited to, the following:

-City Updates: Stay informed about any recent actions taken by the City of Malibu to address safety concerns on PCH.

-Events and Meetings: Find information on recent or upcoming events, meetings and opportunities for community involvement and collaboration relevant to PCH safety.

-PCH Safety Taskforce Updates: Stay engaged with summaries and outcomes from PCH Taskforce meetings as we actively work to address challenges and implement solutions to improve safety along this vital corridor.

-Updates on Efforts by County and State Elected Officials: Stay informed on the latest developments from our local and State legislative partners working towards enhancing safety measures on PCH.

-Enforcement Initiatives: Learn about our efforts led by LA County Sherriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol to improve traffic management, promote safe driving practices and address specific safety concerns.

-Resources: Find valuable resources, including PCH traffic and law enforcement reports and statistics to better understand the current state of PCH safety.

-Fact Sheet: A list of actions the City has taken to improve PCH safety.

Improving the safety of Pacific Coast Highway has been a goal for the community. PCH is a state highway under the jurisdiction of Caltrans, leaving the city of Malibu with limited ability to make changes to the highway. Malibu has taken numerous actions and invested millions of dollars in recent years to improve PCH safety within its ability.

Conditions on PCH has gotten hazardous with excessive speeding, reckless and distracted driving, and intoxicated driving. Since 2010, 58 individuals died on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. During the past 10 years, the city has had more than 4,000 traffic collisions, 1,600 of which involved injuries, and more than 100,000 traffic citations have been issued. On October 17, 2023, four Pepperdine students were killed after being struck by a speeding motorist while walking on PCH.

On November 13, 2023, the Malibu City Council declared a Local Emergency. The proactive measure underscores the urgency and significance of addressing this threat to public safety in our community.

Community members can visit www.MalibuCity.org/PCHSafety regularly to stay informed and engaged in the collective effort to improve safety on Pacific Coast Highway. Any significant updates on the PCH safety effort will be posted on the website, as well as on the city’s social media platforms.