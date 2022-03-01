NORTH HOLLYWOOD – Monday, February 28 at around 3:40 p.m, California Highway Patrol was notified that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle at Riverside Drive and Camarillo Street. The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the incident, and worked to release the pedestrian trapped under a 25 foot long trailer, LAFD reported.

According to a statement released by LAPD, a white Toyota Tundra towing a trailer was traveling northbound on Tujunga Avenue around 3:40 p.m. While waiting in traffic, the driver of the vehicle got into a verbal altercation with a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian climbed on top of the left-wheel-well of the trailer. When the truck began to move, the trailer collided with a concrete barrier, causing the pedestrian to fall to the ground,” LAPD reported. The left-side wheels of the trailer then collided with the pedestrian.”

At 4:15 p.m, LAFD paramedics pronounced the pedestrian, 28, dead at the scene. The deceased’s name has not yet been released pending notification to the victims family.

An investigation is still underway and no arrests have been made at this time.

Please contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes or Officer Martinez at (818) 644-8114 with any information about the collison. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). For anonymous tips, please call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact CrimeStoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.