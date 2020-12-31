BRENTWOOD- A family from Brentwood is requesting the public’s assistance in locating their missing 21-year-old son. Dane Bryan Elkins was last seen on Sunday, December 20, around 8:20 p.m., near Templin Highway and the 5 Freeway in Castaic Lake. Elkins left his car with his cellphone and wallet inside.

Elkins is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He stands around 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. His family says he suffers from mental illness and is in need of urgent care. To help assist with the search, his family has set up a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/findingdaneelkins.

“The LAPD detective was able to get access to Dane’s Tesla. There is a camera, and his trail. Our PI we hired and the LAPD missing person detective and all the other lead people in this case believe Dane is hiding out in our target area and they do not think there was foul play. I suggest everyone keeps an eye out for Dane who is hiding, and paranoid, and probably close by! I will update you when the detective tells me more info. Keep Praying, they tell me Dane is alive and because he is so strong he has not turned up. You all have been wonderful and we feel your love,” his mother Deborah Kassin Elkins stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 29 at 8:50 a.m.

There have been several reported sightings and on Monday, December 28 at 12:43 a.m., his mother stated that “The clerk at the Shell station says she is sure it was Dane that she saw earlier Tonight at 10:30, he is definitely in this area for those of you that want to search, thank you everyone I am so hopeful!” The Shell station is located at 18101 Ventura Blvd in Tarzana.

Anyone with information regarding Elkins’s whereabouts can contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, at 213-996-1800. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.