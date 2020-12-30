SANTA MONICA- In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout Los Angeles County, the City of Santa Monica announced that the Santa Monica Pier will temporarily close for the New Year’s holiday weekend from Wednesday, December 30 at 10 p.m. through Monday, January 4 at 6 a.m. The City’s Code Enforcement COVID-19 details will be active throughout the weekend to enforce face mask and unpermitted business operations.

“The closure aligns with public health officials’ plea with members of the public to stay home as much as possible and dissuade the public from gathering in crowds,” the City said in an official statement.

On Tuesday, December 29, California’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that the State’s Regional Stay-at-Home Order will remain in effect in the Southern California region until ICU capacity projections are greater than or equal to 15%. As of Tuesday, December 29, Los Angeles County had a reported ICU capacity of 0%.