WEST HOLLYWOOD— Canadian Broadway Actor Nick Cordero died on July 5th at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to COVID-19 complications. His wife, Amanda Kloots, made the announcement on her Instagram account.

According to Variety, Kloots was giving regular updates on Cordero’s status through her Instagram posts. Cordero fell ill on March 20 and was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and later as COVID-19. He had an infection followed by 2 mini-strokes, underwent dialysis and then a leg amputation.

He had been in ICU for more than 30 days and had additional complications. An MRI scan eventually revealed brain damage. Moreover, his lungs were infected and his blood showed low platelet cell count. On May 11, he started to wake up from his medically induced coma, but the lung infection persisted and he passed away on the morning of July 5.

Cordero was born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario and attended Ryerson University. Leaving partway to sing in a band “Lovemethod”, Cordero later moved to New York to appear in the Off-broadway ‘The Toxic Avenger.’

His first Broadway show was ‘Rock of Ages’ in 2012. However, he had his breakthrough by playing Cheech in a musical adaptation of Woody Allen’s 1994 film ‘Bullets Over Broadway,’ for which he earned a Tony and a Drama Desk nomination. His subsequent roles included Earl in ‘Waitress’ and Sonny in ‘A Bronx Tale: The Musical.’ He also had guest roles in television as Victor Lugo in ‘Blue Bloods’ and as Anthony Marino in ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.’