SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, March 22, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that the second phase of the Broadway from Ocean Avenue to 26th Street paving is underway.

* Roadway resurfacing: 9th Street to Euclid Street: March 23-24

* Euclid Street to 16th Street and 19th Street intersection: March 24-25

* 19th Court to 26th Street: March 25-26

* Protected bike lane installation: April 7-16

* Pavement markings: April 14-May 22

Lane closures and parking restrictions will be in effect, and motorists are asked to follow posted signs and temporary traffic control. Please note that the start and completion time/date of construction may change due to unforeseen conditions and weather.

For additional details and the most updated schedule visit: https://www.santamonica.gov/mobil…/broadway-safety-project