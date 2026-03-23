BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is inviting the public to attend the installation ceremony of new Mayor, Craig A. Corman and Vice Mayor, Mary N. Wells on Tuesday, April 14.

Councilmembers John A. Mirisch, Lester J. Friedman and Sharona R. Nazarian will be in attendance. The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at Beverly Hills High School at the L. L. Peters Auditorium located at 241 S. Moreno Drive. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

There will be complimentary parking at BHHS. Enter at the security gate at Durant/Moreno and check with security for directions.