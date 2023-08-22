HOLLYWOOD HILLS – On Monday, August 21, the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department West Hollywood Division officers responded to a water main break at 1300 North Ogden Drive and West Fountain Avenue, Citizen app reported.

At approximately 6:06 p.m., LAFD and LAPD arrived on scene and discovered water flowing down the street, reportedly reaching all the way to Santa Monica Boulevard. Fountain Avenue was reportedly shut down in both directions at Ogden Drive. The intersection at Fountain and Ogden appeared to be concaving in.

Fountain avenue will reportedly be shut down for days while LA City crews assess the situation and fix any damage. LAFD issued an alert to please avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

This incident occurred the day after Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall in Los Angeles. How the water main broke has not been disclosed.

Canyon News will be updating this story as information comes in.