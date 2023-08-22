PACIFIC PALISADES—On August 20, Deadline first reported that the Gladstones’ restaurant and venue, located along the Pacific Coast Highway is ending its 50-year run, and closing its doors.



Gladstones opened in 1972 and was seen as a tourist attraction and favorite of locals from both Malibu and Santa Monica.



In 2016, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor member, Sheila Kuehl attempted to end a 20-year lease with former owner, Richard Riordan. Kuehl publicly referred to the property as “deteriorated and outdated.” She was reportedly seeking a new, 40-year-lease lease agreement with renovations to potentially rebuild the venue.



Riordan was the 39th Mayor of Los Angeles. He passed away in April 2023. An old slogan for the establishment read: “Gladstones, Where the Sunset Meets the Sea.”



According to reports, master chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck and Frank Gehry may have plans to renovate the property with their own architectural design. If the business venture transpires, it would reportedly be on a 50-year lease.