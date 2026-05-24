HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Saturday, May 23, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported at brush fire at 9:19 p.m. at 6700 W. Forest Lawn Dr.

First arriving unit reported a 1/4-acre fire in light/medium fuel slowly heading uphill with no wind. Burbank Fire Department co-located with LAFD resources.

A total of 42 firefighters stopped all forward progress and declared a knockdown in 42 minutes. The brush fire was held to 1/4 acre. No structures were threatened during the incident. There were no reports of any injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.