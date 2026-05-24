SHERMAN OAKS—On Thursday, May 21, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported battling an apartment fire. The incident was reported at 8:54 a.m. at 14248 W Dickens St. First arriving company reports a two-story garden style apartment building with fire showing from a second-floor unit.

Approximately 80 firefighters achieved full extinguishment of the fire in 2 hours and 34 minutes. Heavy fire was confined to one unit on the second floor of an apartment building. Adjacent units have sustained smoke and water damage.

Two patients were transported to local hospitals. Patient one is a 69-year-old female in moderate condition, being treated for shortness of breath (possibly due to smoke inhalation). The second patient is an adult male, unknown age or disposition. Seven units/apartments were impacted by the fire. Three units have been deemed uninhabitable. Eight adults and one child have been displaced.

Red Cross is on scene providing rehabilitation and support for the victims. Two dogs were rescued by firefighters, who provided first aid. The canine’s owner took possession of dogs for transport to the vet. No injuries reported to fire department members.

LAFD companies will remain on scene for an extended period of time completing thorough overhaul procedures. LA Building and Safety are assessing structural damage and compromise. LAFD Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.