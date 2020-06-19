SHERMAN OAKS—At 5:08 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced 1/4 acre of grass in the Sepulveda Basin was burning. They stated that Burbank Blvd. would be closed from the 405FWY 0 to Hayvenhurst Ave.

The fire was burning in light/medium brush, according to the report. However, the fire initially seemed to be moving north into heavy brush. LAFD contained the fire south of the Los Angeles River, with firefighters attempting to keep it from jumping the river into heavy brush.

L.A. Air Ops also provided water drops on the area to help control the fire.

At 5:30, LAFD announced the bulk of the fire to be extinguished. It took a total of 26 firefighters, on the ground and in the air. All visible flames were extinguished in about 27 minutes, according to the report.

There were no injuries reported associated with the fire. Crews continued to mop up and use water on hot spots after the report was published.