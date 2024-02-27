BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on its website that a special ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, February 28 to celebrate the completion of its Burton Way Green Street and Water Efficient Landscape Project. The event will be held at 11 a.m. at the mini park located on the southeast corner of Burton Way and Rexford Drive.

“Burton Way is the first of many Green Streets our City will have as we move toward adopting a more environmentally conscious infrastructure. This is critical for our water conservation efforts and our broader City sustainability goals,” said Mayor Dr. Julian Gold.

The project marks Beverly Hills’ first Green Street that will prevent polluted urban runoff from reaching Santa Monica Bay and will serve as the city’s water efficient garden model. This new Burton Way Median will save approximately five million gallons of water annually.

The project incorporates infiltration swales, native water efficient plants, and a 1-million-gallon underground reservoir that will store treated urban runoff to irrigate the new landscape. The design layout features over 16 specific plant species arranged to highlight Beverly Hills’ exceptional public art pieces.

The project received approximately $6.7 million from grant funding from Measure W- Safe Clean Water Program and the Department of Water Resources (DWR).

Additional details about the project can be found at beverlyhills.org/burtonway. The public is invited to attend. Free parking is available at the Rexford Parking Garage located at 450 N Rexford Dr.