SANTA MONICA—On February 22, the city of Santa Monica indicated in a press release that it will host a community solutions summit on Saturday, March 2, as the next phase in the process to create a citywide equity plan.

Everyone is invited to attend the “Community Solutions Summit: Turning Equity Priorities into Action,” which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blank Spaces, 1450 Second Street. There will be an option to participate virtually.

The event will feature:

-Community feedback results: Hear about the top priorities the community wants to see included in the citywide equity plan.

-Info about city programs: Learn about existing city programs, policies and priorities related to the priorities recommended by the community.

-Grant info session: Learn how to apply for the Community Solutions Grant Program. The program provides $500 in funding for a Santa Monica community member or organization to host a session to collect community feedback on solutions to the top community priorities announced at the summit.

-Community advocacy session: Learn from an expert in community advocacy about how to take basic ideas and turn them into city council-ready solutions.

Participants can RSVP for the event. Space is limited to 75 spots at the venue. Lunch will be provided for participants who attend in person. Parking is available at Parking Structure 6 and Parking Structure 8 (check the respective websites for parking rates). The city will provide the link to virtual attendees ahead of the event.

Individuals can read the July 18 staff report on the city’s equity work.