BRENTWOOD—On Saturday, February 24, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported via an alert at 7 p.m. a hazardous condition near 1445 N Bundy Dr. LAFD received a 9-1-1 call due to concern a hillside near homes may be slipping/moving.

Firefighters were in close communication with residents in the immediate area (approximately five homes in the vicinity). There is currently no evacuation order. There is no widespread or escalating hazard.

Fire crews left the incident after investigating. Building and Safety performed an initial assessment and will be sending out a specialist within two days for an additional slope assessment.

Responders on scene were in close communication with residents, explaining the situation and findings. No official evacuation order was given. No reported injuries. Additional questions are referred to LA Department of Building and Safety. There are no additional details to report at this time, noted LAFD Spokesperson Nicholas Prange.