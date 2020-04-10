HOLLYWOOD- A fire ignited at a business structure located at 5747 W Melrose Ave on April 9.

The fire began at approximately 1:30 P.M. on the second floor of the two story home that was converted into both a commercial plumbing supply business on the ground floor, and office space on the upper level.

After approximately 15 minutes, 75 firefighters were able to extinguish the exterior fire, that extended to the walls and a portion of the 2nd floor and attic, in just 19 minutes. The building is an 1,832 square-foot 2 story craftsman-style home that was built in 1915. There were no injuries reported and the fire remains under investigation.