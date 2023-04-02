HOUSTON,TX– Overcoming a fourteen point deficit in the second half, the San Diego State Aztecs experienced their one shining moment on Saturday, April 1 in the Final Four at NRG Stadium. Lamont Butler raced across the court and nailed the game-winning jumpshot as time expired, San Diego State defeated Florida Atlantic University 72-71 as bedlam ensued on the court after the historic moment.

The San Diego State Aztecs will face the University of Connecticut for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship on Monday night. For San Diego State, it marks the first time the program has reached the championship game.

“It’s unbelievable,” Butler said. “This is what I came here to do. I’m glad the shot went in. I’m just happy for my team right now.”

The Aztecs (32-6) appeared to be in trouble as the Owls (35-4) picked them apart while building a 14-point lead.

San Diego State got back in it, as it always does, with defense.

The Aztecs shut down FAU and pulled within one when Jaedon LeDee hit a short jumper with 36 seconds left. After FAU’s Johnell Davis missed a contested layup, the Aztecs didn’t call timeout and got the ball to Butler.

With the clock ticking down, Butler dribbled to the baseline, found that cut off and circled back. Butler stepped back to create a little room and hit a jumper that sent the Aztecs racing out onto the floor, and into Monday’s championship game against UConn.

“The plan was just to get downhill,” Butler said. “They cut me off a little bit. I looked up, there was two seconds left, so I got to a shot that I’m comfortable with. And I hit it.”

The Aztecs had no answer for the Owls in the first half, allowing them to hit 5 of 11 from 3-point range to build a 40-33 halftime lead.

FAU stretched the lead to 14 midway through the second half. With their season hanging on life support, the Aztecs displayed gritty defense and took high percentage shots, rather than simply jacking up constant 3-pointers.

Contesting nearly every shot and pass while pulling down a string of offensive rebounds, San Diego State rallied into a tie at 65. Matt Bradley led the offense in the second half and finished with 21 points after struggling with his shot in the previous three games.

San Diego State is the 7th team in Final Four history to come from the state of California, an NCAA record.

The fourth-seeded Connecticut Huskies face off against the fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs on Monday night inside NRG Stadium at 6:20 p.m. on TBS. Will Cinderella turn to twelve for the upstart Aztecs, or will the Huskies continue to steamroll teams on their way to the title? Tune in on Monday night to find out.