LOS ANGELES— On Friday, July 31, a helicopter training exercise was conducted by pilots and crew members from the California National Guard at around 1 p.m.

About a dozen U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters circulated Los Angeles in formation. Then, turned inland to return to their station at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos in north Orange County.

“During the flight, aircrew members will conduct recurring training in multi-ship formation flying operations. It is the culminating event of the unit’s yearly summer training period,” said Col. Richard Lalor, public affairs officer for the California Army National Guard.

The helicopters were flown by the 1st Helicopter Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment (I-140th AHB). The 1-140th AHB conducts domestic and international missions, as well as supporting disaster response efforts.

In recent years, soldiers from the unit have acted in dropping water on wildfires including Thomas Fire and Camp Fire. Soldiers have also flown hoist rescue missions during the 2018 deadly mudline in Montecito.

Black Hawk helicopters flying over Los Angeles. Video courtesy of @OurSantaMonica via Twitter.