UNITED STATES—On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) was arrested and taken into custody at a pro-abortion protest at the U.S. Capitol. Reports indicate that the Chu was among 181 protestors who did not heed repeated warnings by Capitol Police.



Chu and the other protestors were arrested for crowding, obstruction and incommoding.

Reports indicate that they were blocking the intersection of Constitution Avenue and First Street.



U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) reported on Twitter that they had given their third and final warning before arresting individuals for blocking traffic. That Tweet was voluntarily taken down by USCP because the original number of protestors reported was inaccurate information.

Rep. Chu sent out a Tweet to her constituents saying it was an honor to be arrested for her cause. Many of her supporters praised her on social media for advocating for abortion.



Congresswoman Judy Chu has held a seat in Congress since 2009. She currently represents California’s 27th District which includes parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino County, and a good portion of the San Gabriel foothills.

The small group of Pro-abortion activists that Chu was a part of were protesting the recent Supreme Court ruling to overturn the 49-year-old decision of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to allow abortion on demand at any time for any reason.



The overturning of Roe v. Wade and Jackson v. Dobbs does not end abortion entirely. It returns the decisions to the states for their state Representatives to vote on.



While 13 states were poised with trigger laws to ban abortion, 16 other states still allow abortion. The remaining 21 states are either banning abortion in the near future or have 16-week bans on abortion.



The 16-week ban came to pass after scientists proved that if the heartbeat of the infant in the womb is detected, the baby is capable of feeling the pain, including the pain of abortion.