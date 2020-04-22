CALIFORNIA- A California man was charged Tuesday, April 21 with allegedly making violent threats against multiple teenage girls.

Carl Bennington, 33, was charged in Federal Court in Los Angeles with a single count of cyberstalking. Bennington faces a maximum prison sentence of five years and did not enter a plea. Bennington promotes “incel ideology” and is known to have expressed sympathy for Santa Barbara mass shooter Elliot Rodger. “Incel ideology is defined as involuntary celibate members of an online subculture who define themselves as unable to find a romantic or sexual partner despite desiring one.

Bennington will be in federal custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Thursday, April 23. Federal prosecutors allege that for the last four years, Bennington has used multiple social media accounts to send hundreds of repeated, unsolicited and graphic messages to his victims, including a Texas woman, 22, who told authorities she began receiving random messages from the defendant beginning at the age of 14. In 2019, Bennington was placed on two 72-hour mental health holds as a risk to others by Covina Police.

Bennington has also posted several Facebook messages about Rodger between 2015 and 2019. In those messages, Bennington calls Rodger a victim after reading his writings. Rodger had expressed hatred for women in his writings and is known to be idolized by those who consider themselves “incel”. Rodger killed 6 people and injured 14 others in the 2014 attack at UC Santa Barbara.