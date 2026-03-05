MALIBU—On March 3, news resurfaced regarding former Vice President Kamala and the cost of her security detail. New reports indicate that the state of California is footing the bill for the security during her international book tour.



Former Vice Presidents are provided Secret Service protection for the first six months after leaving office. Former President Biden made an exception for Harris, extending the security detail for a full year, ending July 2026.



In August 2025, President Trump revoked Harris’s extended security protection beginning September 1, 2025. At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) agreed to protect the former VP.



Multiple news reports indicate that officers on patrol have to shadow Kamala Harris on her international book tour for her memoir, 107 Days.

California taxpayers are paying for Harris’s security detail to provide her with security protection. The book tours are not free events at libraries and schools. They are held in large venues that charge per seat.



Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster to see “A Conversation with Kamala Harris, on April 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Golden One Center in Sacramento.



Standard admission is $88.70. Isle seating is $101.05. Some of the seats in the preferred sections cost $113.40, and the prices increase from there. Platinum seats are $259.60. According to the seating legend, one could pay over $350 per seat.



In January 2026, former Vice President Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, added to their real estate portfolio. The former second couple purchased an $8.15 million mansion in Malibu’s Point Dume neighborhood.



The 4,000-square-foot estate has panoramic ocean views, a pool, a jacuzzi, and a putting green. This was not an upgrade per se, as the former second couple kept the Brentwood mansion.



Doug Emhoff is a prominent attorney. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his and Kamala Harris’s combined net worth is $14 million.









