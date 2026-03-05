HOLLYWOOD—It was 3 hours, but damn was the premiere episode of “Survivor 50” so much fun. We saw 2 people exit the game, Jenna Lewis was voted out, while Kyle was med-evacuated after suffering an injury during a challenge. Also, a ton of advantages came into play also. This week’s episode, ‘Therapy Carousel’ was not 3 hours, only 90 minutes and we still have 22 players in the game FYI.

The episode kicked off with Genevieve grappling with her emotions in a way that we’ve never seen for her as she started to wonder how her game would change with Kyle no longer being in the game. Q started to game and revealed to Rizo that he lost his vote. Yes, Rizo you were too much on ’49’ and you’ve tailored things to be more amenable. Over at Cila, Christian and Joe had a moment that was awkward, it was because Christian pooped his pants. That is too disgusting.

There was a challenge in front of us, but there was tension as Coach decided to call out Ozzy, on his dignity being brought to the forefront. Coach what the hell are you doing? You are making yourself look dishonest to everyone else. Cila and Kalo were victorious in the Reward Challenge, while, Vatu returned to camp empty handed. Aubry felt out of place in the Vatu tribe and rightfully so, as she realized her emotions were up and down. The tension between Genevieve and Aubry continues to rise, but I think Genevieve is wrong about Aubry having an idol.

I hate people going thru people’s bags. I get its a game, but that is someone’s personal space. I like this tension building between Chrissy and Dee. Chrissy was obviously annoying people on her tribe. Over at Cila, Savannah questioned if her journey got her in trouble, as Rick caught himself in the middle of another alliance that could include Ozzy and Savannah. Rick vs. Joe, I didn’t expect that, but it was apparent Joe’s loyalty manta was not fun game play, oh, Rick we know. OMG, these players have to cater to Joe’s gameplay tactics I didn’t think this would be a focal point this episode.

Christian discovered the Billie Eilish idol, which is a boomerang idol as well. So he also had to send the idol to someone at another tribe, I knew it, I knew Christian was going to deliver that idol to Aubry because he wants to work with her. Guess what, Genevieve and company searched her bag, one day too early. Q realized that his tribemates, Aubry, Rizo, Angelina were just chatting.

Time for our Immunity Challenge that involved heavy snakes, and it was dead-even for all 3 tribes to maneuver that ball thru the maze. Vatu was victorious first giving Kalo a chance to survive and Cila is going back to Tribal Council. When Emily spilled Ozzy, that worried Cirie who knows he’s a strong ally for us. Cirie that was so easy to convince Emily, Christian and Rick that Savannah has an advantage and that could be very dangerous.

Cirie received Ozzy’s extra vote. Joe decided to chat with Savannah about Rick. She revealed an alliance of 4 with Savannah, Ozzy, Joe and Rick. Joe was suffering PTSD from the previous season he played. The tension between Rick and Joe is continuing to build; these two are not fans of one another. Christian was right in his approach of chatting to Joe carefully and catering to his needs and wants. Savannah was very smart in clocking Cirie and her alliance with Ozzy. So Joe, Ozzy or Savannah, what the heck is going on. Christian revealed to Rick that he found the idol and he gave it to Aubry. Someone that Rick played with on “Survivor 38.”

Rick wanted to hide a fake idol at TC and use it at a later time. Wow, this is actually genius. Nothing like this has ever come to fruition. This is actually a genius idea. This should be a fun Tribal Council, where the Cila tribe is continuing to deliver the drama. Joe kicked things off by apologizing to Rick about their ‘argument.’ Savannah started to break during the TC and showcased some real emotion. Why was Jeff placing the target on Ozzy, Joe and Savannah, leading the conversation much?

I wasn’t sure where this vote would go, but it was Savannah who found herself booted from the game. Rick implemented his plan of hiding that fake idol at TC, I cannot wait to see how this plays out during the season; this should be exciting as hell to watch. Next week looks exciting, as a swap takes place with 3 tribes of 7 in play. Two episodes in and things are still exciting, and must-see, can’t wait till next Wednesday “Survivor” fans!