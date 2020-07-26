CALIFORNIA—The California Preservation Foundation has been hosting “Modern|ist: An Online Festival Celebrating Modern Architecture” since June 18, 2020. Before the festival’s scheduled end date on August 26, 2020, three webinars are being offered at no cost.

The California Preservation Foundation focuses on “educating and advocating for the protection” of “places worth celebrating” in California, like architectural and cultural landmarks.

On July 30, a session called “Capturing Modernism with Architectural Photographer Darren Bradley” will be held for free. Bradley has received awards for his work and has given presentations at events like TEDx Canberra. The webinar will run from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The next free webinar is from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on August 11. It is titled “Neuroscience, Architecture, and Richard Neutra” and it will be hosted by Dr. Barbara Lamprecht and Dr. James Wise. Neutra, who passed away in 1970, remains considered by many as being among the most prominent modernist architects. During the discussion, Lamprecht and Wise will examine the influence of neuroscience on Neutra’s architectural style.

“Alfred Hitchcock and American Architecture” is currently the final free webinar. Historian Christine Madrid French will host the session, which starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. on August 20. French is reportedly an Expert Member of the Scientific Committee on 20th Century Heritage for the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

The full program and registration links for Modern|ist can be viewed at californiapreservation.org/events/modernist.