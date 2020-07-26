WEST HOLLYWOOD—Lady Red Couture, a drag queen, West Hollywood resident, and co-host of the viral YouTube show “Hey Qween!,” reportedly died on Saturday, July 25.

Lady Red Couture was born as “Kareemia Baines” but was widely known as “Lady Red.” Her death was announced by Jonny McGovern: the host of “Hey Qween!.”

“It doesn’t feel real but the beautiful light that was Lady Red is gone,” he wrote on Twitter, explaining that he received a call from the hospital at 5:00 a.m. informing him of Lady Red’s passing. “I love you baby. I will miss you everyday.”

Several days prior to the incident, McGovern shared posts on social media announcing that he had to rush Lady Red to the hospital, where she was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She had apparently been experiencing complications with cycling vomiting syndrome – a chronic condition. McGovern noted that she had tested negative for COVID-19.

The day before Lady Red died, McGovern Tweeted an update on her health, stating that her condition had stabilized. She was due to “hopefully move out” of the ICU over the weekend.

“I was told she was improving yesterday and ready to move out of intensive care,” McGovern added in the Tweet announcing Lady Red’s death. “But very early this morning she had an episode and coded and she was gone.”