UNITED STATES — On Friday, May 21, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that California ranks the second-highest for unemployment in the U.S. and Hawaii being the first.

According to the state of California Employment Development Department (EDD), in the week ending May 15, a reported 71,000 Californians applied for unemployment.

Multiple news reports indicate that in addition to the surge of new claims, there is a $1.1 million backlog in claims at the Unemployment Department.

As #California continues to fight the pandemic on many fronts, one of the most important things we face is the impact on people whose jobs or businesses evaporated almost overnight. — EDD (@CA_EDD) May 14, 2021

EDD reports April unemployment rates at 8.3 percent. BLS reports are the same with Hawaii at 8.5 percent.

https://www.facebook.com/californiaedd/photos/a.10151126388958722/10158396036038722/

California Governor, Gavin Newsom, touts that the state of California leads the country in job creation for the third month in a row.

In the category of things the GOP will ignore today– CA continues to lead the nation in job creation (3rd month in a row). Largest job gains: CA (+101,800) Next up… MORE BLUE STATES 🤯:

NY (+29,200)

CO (+17,000) And largest % increase:

HI (+1.8%) — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 21, 2021

Newsom tweeted that, 101,800 jobs were created in California during the month of April. “That is nearly 40 percent of all jobs created in the nation,” Newsom tweeted.

May of 2020, California unemployment was at 16.3 percent with 2.3 million year-over job loss.

Latest study shows that California just lost 138 job creating millionaires to other states after recent tax hike Big loss in tax revenue for schools, bridges, and hospitals The problem with high tax states/countries is eventually you run out of other people's money — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 7, 2018

California’s recent tax hike reportedly caused many job-creating millionaires to move out into neighboring states that have better tax rates.

Elon Musk, the creator of Paypal, Tesla Motors, SpaceX, and the developer of Hyperloop, is one that chose to make the move from California to Texas.

News reports indicate that 135,000 more people moved out of California than those who moved in from out of state from July 2019 to July 2020.

The recent tax is said to be a tax on millionaires. The tax affects only the top .015 percent of the population, or about 30,000 people generating $7.5 billion for the state of California.

https://www.facebook.com/4dmboxcom/videos/2499492127007364

The recent tax hike was not the only cause of the mass exodus of the state. California and New York had many leave the state for work during COVID restrictions which resulted in businesses closing and job losses for many.