MALIBU—A beach hazard warning was issued for Malibu beaches on Thursday, May 20. The advisory is in effect until Sunday morning, May 23.

The National Weather Service announced hazardous beach conditions in Malibu for four days. The advisory was announced due to dangerous rip currents and breaking waves because of the elevated surf. The surf has been elevated around three to six feet. These beaches include south and southwest beaches facing Ventura County Coast, Los Angeles County Coast, Catalina, and Santa Barbara Islands.

There is an increased risk of drowning, and these rip currents can pull people out to sea. The breaking waves have caused an increased risk of injury, washing people off the beaches, and more. The National Weather Service advises people to stay out of the waters or stay near lifeguard towers with lifeguards on duty. They are also recommending people stay off the rock jetties because they can become dangerous in such conditions.

There has also been a wind advisory set in place in the same areas. Winds are around 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The National Weather Service suggests that if you are caught in a rip current, relax, go with the current and not against, and wave for help.