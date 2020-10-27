UNITED STATES−On Sunday, October 25, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. of Los Angeles, residents took part in what was advertised as a ‘Massive Car Rally.”

Cars, trucks, and motorcycles lined up in Redondo Beach. Participants kept to the right lane as they traveled single file down Rosecrans Avenue. Video footage shows a caravan with no counter-protests or altercations.

The event started with a prayer circle and speeches, photo opportunities, followed by a Trump parade. Areas included Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Hawthorne, Torrance, Lomita, Harbor City, and Carson.

Torrance Lomita Palos Verdes Republican Assembly, Westside Young Republicans, Edwin Duterte, Marc Ang, Noel Omega, Jazmina Saavedra, and Peter Michel sponsored the event.

Advertising notices on Eventbrite asked participants to show up to the event dressed patriotically and to have their vehicles decked out with flags and signs.

Voters were encouraged to vote for President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Eric Early for Congress. He is running in the 28th District to unseat Congressman Adam Schiff, Errol Webber who is running against Karen Bass for Congress in California’s 37th District, Joe Collins who is running in the 43rd District to unseat Congresswoman, Maxine Waters, and James Bradley who is running for Congress in California’s 33rd District against Ted Lieu.

According to reports, the Trump administration has started collecting food at many of the rallies. President Trump indicated at one of his last rallies that the amount of food donated was a year’s supply for the local food bank.

Crazy. We are still on Rosecrans in Manhattan beach and people are texting me from south Redondo beach 3 miles south! A long parade! #trump2020 @MakeMineADoubl2 @BillFOXLA pic.twitter.com/sJXIl2twxK — Hoosier in LA #TrumpChump (@HoosierinLA) October 25, 2020

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Long Island, New York for the fifth “MAGA-Gras” parade. The parade organizers began when President Trump fell ill with coronavirus.

The group is calling for supporters who have been referred to as, “The Silent Majority,” to come out and make some noise for the President. The Long Island Trump supporters, now publicly refer to themselves as, “The loud majority.”

Have a GREAT “MAGA-GRAS” Rally today on our wonderful Long Island. Cut Taxes, Stop Crime, VOTE FOR TRUMP. Our City and State are a MESS. What do you have to lose? Thank you!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2020

On Saturday, October 24, Beverly Hills hosted their weekly Trump rally drawing thousands of supporters.

Authorities detained, Marcelo Almanzar, 20, who was alleged to have been waving a gun at the crowd. He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm.

Almanzar was traveling with rapper Offset,, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. He is married to rapper Cardi B.