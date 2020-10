MISSION HILLS—On Friday October 23, a two-car collision ended with four people injured and one hospitalized. The injured parties sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One individual was hospitalized and had to be extricated from the vehicle. It took at least a dozen firefighters to free the victim.

The collision transpired on the northbound Golden State 5 Freeway (north of the Ronald Reagan 118 Freeway. Northbound lanes of both freeways were closed as officials completed their investigation.