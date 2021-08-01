UNITED STATES—U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Chief, Thomas Manger, ordered his officers to enforce a new mask mandate on Capitol grounds and report members of Congress who refuse to comply.

Chief Manger advised that “members of Congress who refuse to wear a mask, would be subject to arrest for unlawful entry under DC Code 22-3302.”

In regard to the new mask mandate, Nancy Pelosi made that following statement in a press release issued on July 29:

“In addition, USCP[United States Capitol Police] officers who work in the House Division of the House side of the Capitol Division shall enforce the mask policy on all staff and visitors within the above-noted locations. This includes all House office buildings, the Hall of the House, and House Committee meetings.” In parenthesis, Pelosi notated the following;

“(NOTE: Although this applies to Members of Congress, officers should not arrest any Member for failure to wear a mask or comply with the mask mandate. Any Member who fails to comply with a request to wear a mask should be reported to the House Sergeant of Arms office).”

Dr. Monahan, who was a physician in the Navy for many years, sent out an alert on Tuesday, July 27, informing the staff that a mask mandate would be in effect for House office buildings, committee rooms, and in and around the chamber. Monahan advised Pelosi regarding the need for a mandate.

The alert came with a warning that those that chose not to comply could be fined or denied access to the building. Multiple news reports indicate that several Republicans have received a deduction in their payroll after refusing to wear a mask.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Ralph Norman (R-SC) have stated publicly their intent to sue Speaker Pelosi after reportedly getting a $500 payroll deduction over the mask mandate.

Democrats voted last January in favor of these fines with $500 on the first offense and $2500 on the second. The House Ethics Committee voted last week that they would be upholding the fines.

Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spoke out against Pelosi’s decision to mask up again stating, “Madame you have come to take away our liberties, but Madam Speaker, you are not God.” In response, Pelosi was overheard saying, “he’s such a moron.”

