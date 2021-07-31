SHERMAN OAKS- On Friday, July 30, at approximately 4:15 p.m., a car crashed into the side of a house in the 14000 block of Chandler Boulevard in Sherman Oaks. Los Angeles Police Department officers quickly responded to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Chandler when he ran a red light, hit another vehicle, and jumped the curb into the residence. A street sign was also taken down during the collision.

Most of the damage was sustained to the vehicle. There have been no reported injuries or transports.

The cause of the crash was not known has not yet been confirmed.