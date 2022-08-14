BEVERLY HILLS—A dark-colored Chevrolet sedan was intentionally driven into a Neiman Marcus to commit a robbery at around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 13.

Police officers responded to an alarm activation that they received from the store which is located on located on Wilshire Boulevard and Roxbury Drive. When they arrived all they found was the vehicle lodged into the store’s metal gate and window at the front. The suspects fled the scene within three minutes after they obtained an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Detectives are reviewing the security footage from the store. No arrests have been made. Police stated that they are confident that arrest will be made soon considering the evidence left at the scene.

Smash-and-grab robberies are becoming more prevalent in affluent areas like Beverly Hills. Authorities have been warning residents to be cautious and avoid wearing expensive items in public.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-550-4951. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.