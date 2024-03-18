STUDIO CITY—The home of model and actress Cara Delevinge, 31, was destroyed by a fire on Friday, March 15. The Los Angeles Fire Department noted they responded to the blaze at 6:13 a.m. at 3265 N. Oakdell Lane in Studio City.

Firefighters arrived to find a 6,650 square foot two-story home built in 1971, with heavy fire in the rear, which consumed one room in the rear and developed into a deep-seated attic fire. Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structure. The house subsequently sustained a roof collapse, as firefighters continued to apply hose streams from the exterior.

It took 94 firefighters two hours and 16 minutes to access, confine, and extinguish the flames. One firefighter was transported in fair condition, and one occupant sustained minor smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by officials.

It was reported earlier that both of Delevinge’s cats died as a result of the fire, but the model later clarified via social media that those reports were inaccurate.

Delevingne was not home at the time of the fire. She posted the following message on her Instagram page:

“My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So, cherish what you have.” She also posted on her page. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help…”

The actress has appeared in the films “Paper Towns,” “Suicide Squad,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” and “Tell it Like a Woman.” She has walked in fashion shows for Tory Burch, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Dolce and Cabana and Louis Vuitton.