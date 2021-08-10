HOLLYWOOD HILLS- On Tuesday, August 10, the National Park Service announced that they will be providing a grant of almost $1 million to create a new hiking trail through a naturally vegetated hillside within a 45-acre regional park in the Hollywood Hills.

“Through these grants, cities are able to provide equitable access to their parks and other outdoor recreational areas where none, or little, currently exist,” said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “Local parks, especially in urban areas, serve as a vital resource for economically disadvantaged communities. This grant program is available to every state and boosts communities’ outdoor recreation opportunities.”

The grant is part of a 19 project proposal to develop brand new or improve 15 parks and 4 trails in 13 states.