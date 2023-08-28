UNITED STATES—Casino robberies are criminal acts in which individuals or groups attempt to steal money, chips, or other valuable assets from a gambling establishment. The biggest casino heists mostly took place in the United States (Las Vegas), the Philippines, and South Africa, ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars. Significant robberies rarely occur, about four to six years on average. The most shocking stories in the casino crime rate industry, details, numbers, etc.

Casino Heists List: The Most Notorious Casino Robberies

So, has anyone ever robbed a casino or tried to steal a large sum of money? Various advancements in technology over the years have improved the security of online gambling platforms. Let’s explore the most notorious and shocking heists, casino crimes, and scams.

Stardust Casino Robbery – $1.1 Million

Amount of robbery: $1.1 Million

Date: April 1992

This is one of the most theatrical casino crimes in gambling history. It involved an inside job and family connections. In 1991, a certain M. Hopper, 57, hired his two sons as “fake” robbers just to steal $150,000. This taste of crime encouraged Hopper and his two sons to attack a guard with $500,000 in cash and $600,000 in checks. They also made use of smoke bombs to facilitate their escape.

Bellagio Casino Robbery – $160,000

Amount of robbery: $160,000

Date: 2000

Between 1999 and 2000, there was a two-year gambling and shocking casino heist spree. Jose Vigoa’s heist of a Bellagio in 2000 marked the last. Vigoa wore bulletproof gear and hopped a cashier counter. His bag was filled with $160,000 worth of chips. Vigoa has accomplished one of the most successful casino robberies in gambling history. Regardless of his protective clothing, Vigoa never tried to hide his face. His failure to cover his identity made it relatively easy to apprehend him. Vigoa is currently sentenced to four life sentences for multiple robberies and the murder of two armored truck guards.

Bellagio Casino Heist– $1.5 Million

Amount of robbery: $1.5 Million

Date: 2010

Anthony Michael Carleo is a thief who masterminded one of the most daring casino heists in Las Vegas. Micheal Carleo is a son of a Las Vegas judge. In 2010, he walked into Bellagio donning a motorcycle helmet while brandishing a gun. He stole $1.5 million worth of chips from a craps table. About some days earlier, he had robbed a Suncoast Hotel & Casino similarly and made off with more than $20,000 worth of chips.

Circus Circus Casino Heist– $3.1 Million

Amount of robbery: $1.1 Million

Date : 1993

Not every major casino robbery necessarily involves cheating, camera breaches, or significant schemes. Heather worked with Loomis as a driver of armored vehicles in Las Vegas, responsible for moving cash to fill ATMs. As she made a routine stop at a Circus Circus, Heather made away with more than $3 million. This occurred when other transport guards were inside. Heather and Solis moved out of the U.S. Solis remains at large, beyond the reach of authorities.

Soboba Casino Robbery – $1.5 Million

Amount of robbery: $1.5 Million

Date: 2007

In 2007, a particular Rolando Luda Ramos, who worked as a surveillance technician, walked into work and hog-tied his colleagues. He ran away with $1.5 million from a vault. It took less than 48 hours before he and his getaway driver, Eric Aguilera, were caught.

Stardust Casino Heist– $500,000

Amount of robbery: $500,000

Date: 1992

It’s not the most complicated casino crime in history, but it was mysterious. Bill Brennan was a cashier at Stardust, and his duty was to count money from a sportsbook venue. This sum totaled $500,000. After this, he left with half a sum in chips and another in cash. Brennan made the FBI’s Most Wanted List, which remained so until 2006 when Stardust closed its services. Then, a case got dismissed and remains unsolved. Brennan and money are yet to be found.

Crown Casino Melbourne Robbery – $33 Million

Amount of robbery: $33 Million

Date: 2013

Many consider the Crown Casino Melbourne robbery in 2013 as one of the largest and most popular operations in recent casino crimes news. James Manning, a wealthy New Zealand businessman, was invited to Crown Casino in Australia by a VIP services manager to play a high roller gambling game. Manning won about $33 million by coming out on top in eight hands of blackjack.

Other Ruthless Casino Robberies Ever: Casino Crimes and Scams

Treasure Island, Las Vegas

Amount of robbery: $30,000

Date: July and October 2000

For most punters exposed to the magnificence of modern casino venues, the thought of robbing is almost unbelievable. Making three attempts is almost beyond comprehension. This is precisely what Reginald Johnson carried out. In July, October, and December 2000, Johnson robbed Treasure Island. This series of casino crimes and scams involved shooting and injuring security guards. Johnson’s first two attempts saw him walk away with a little over $30,000. However, Vegas authorities got lucky the third time. Johnson was captured and pleaded guilty in court to attempted murder and robbery charges.

Ritz Casino, London

Amount of robbery: $1.7 Million

Date: 2004

A group of gamblers, in 2004, extended applications of physics to cheating at gambling. These punters used microcomputers and laser scanners to estimate where a ball would land. This strategy is widely regarded as sector targeting. It took police about nine months to conclude their investigation that no crime was committed. Players were given all the money they had won. The advent of smartphones has made this criminal act easier and quite challenging to detect.

Mandalay Bay Casino, Las Vegas

Amount of robbery: there is no accurate information

Date: March 2005

In 2005, two masked men approached Mandalay Bay Casino’s change booth in Las Vegas while threatening a cashier with a gun. According to witnesses, warning shots were fired, forcing them to the ground. To this day, the amount of money that was stolen, as well as the thieves’ identity, remains undisclosed. Armed robbers quickly got away in a car parked outside. Police and casinos have been unwilling to disclose a stolen sum of money and how robbers pulled off a robbery. It is estimated that men stole a significant amount of money.